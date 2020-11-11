The next time you see someone smoking, know that you are looking at an addict. Smoking is more addictive and more difficult to stop than most illegal drugs. If you want to prove whether you’re addicted or not, the date to do it is Nov. 19. That is the Great American Smokeout.
450,000 people die every year in the United States from smoking-related illnesses. Remember COPD and emphysema cannot be cured. There’s no turning back from those. So if you smoke or vape this is a time to give it a try on the 19th. Find out if you can stop for the day or if you are addicted.
Clean air could mean a whole new and longer life for you.
Brian Dean, Green Valley