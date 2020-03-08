This year the voting for GVR candidates centers on one issue: The vision and mission of GVR.
Six years ago a new vision and changes were instituted to make GV a designated premier retirement community, similar to Quail Creek and Saddlebrook. Under the new vision some good changes were made. However, the changes and proposed projects brought about significant increased costs for members. Fees were increased and dues were increased.
Two years ago a new Board of Directors was voted in and started to cut back on spending for projects. Their voting was in line with the requirement in the GVR bylaws — that is to maintain facilities and activities that are beneficial to all members.
The “Friends of GVR” is a group of members that are supporting four candidates that are in favor of the vision of making GV a premier retirement destination. There are four other candidates that, if elected, will vote to keep GVR’s business as stated in the bylaws and only vote to raise dues when necessary.
I encourage you to vote for Kathi Bachelor, Lenore Bell, Mark Kelly and Dale Sprinkle.
Duane Huckleberry, Green Valley