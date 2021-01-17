When I pick up the newspaper, or listen to the radio, or watch television the continued drumbeat is us against them. What ever happened to civil discourse. Where two sides can sit down and discuss in a civil manner the events of the day or an idea of the future without resorting to name calling, threats or outright violence.
This continued bombardment is tearing down the norms of a civilized community, nation, and world. At the rate we are going the outcome is frightening.
Here in Green Valley, there are two opposing sides which from my perspective are tearing the very fabric of the community. If this continues it will only help to destroy the very atmosphere that held this exceptional community together.
Personally, I do not think this is what these opposing sides want. By looking deeper into what is being said by both sides you find that there are similarities in their desire for the future.
I propose that there be a collective Town Hall where representatives of each side sit down and lay out their questions, concerns and objections. That each side respond and look for the common ground.
Eric Sullwold, Green Valley