Reference Mary Grace Werner’s letter (“Missing signs,” Sept. 27) edition of the Green Valley News, this is not a laughing matter. In fact, it is a violation of ARS 16-1019 punishable by four months’ incarceration and a fine of $750. Additionally, it is an infringement of the First Amendment of the Constitution, in my opinion.
Please consider these lawless acts when you receive your ballot or go to the polling place on Nov. 3. Do you want to support a party comprised of people who wantonly violate the laws of the state of Arizona?
Steve Ware, Sahuarita