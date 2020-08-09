I would like to point out some inaccuracies in Rick White’s letter of Aug. 5 (“A new view.”) He suggested that if viewers didn’t like listening to Fox News they should try One American News Network (OANN), which he found to be “even-handed in their reporting...”
Here’s what Wikipedia says about OANN: “Robert Herring Sr., founder and CEO of the network, has ordered producers to promote pro-Trump stories, anti-Clinton stories, and anti-abortion stories, and to minimize stories about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Herring prohibited the network from running stories about polls which did not show Trump in the lead during the 2016 election.”
You get the picture.
Richard Chamberlin, Green Valley