This is precisely what is wrong with this country today!
I had a hard time believing this. I believe this rant is from someone who is afraid that an administration that is doing things right for a change might take away some of their freebies or unearned entitlements. I would expect this from some present-day college students who haven’t a clue as to what is happening in the world today. These snowflakes should crawl back into their rabbit hole. They would never have gotten us through World War II. With their attitude, we would be a satellite of Germany.
I served 20 years in the U.S. Army, Korea, Vietnam. What have they done for this country?
You don’t have to serve in the military to help this country, just have some respect for the good leaders who are elected.
