My wife and I sat down to lunch last Saturday after shopping at a local Walmart. The news of the mass killing in El Paso had just broken. Her first question was, “What is our plan for surviving a shooter in the local Walmart store?”
This is not a conversation that an American family should be having, but it seems that it will become the norm unless… What is the unless? The unless is our friends, neighbors, church members, community leaders and all citizens made it clear and concise that we, the People, are fed up with the government’s inaction on gun control. How many more people will perish before action is taken? Since 2008, there has been as many people killed, injured from mass shootings as were killed in 9/11. I hope that in the near future we will be able to sit down to lunch and discuss something simple, as the weather, for instance.
Robert Allen, Green Valley