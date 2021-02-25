Second COVID-19 vaccination recipients: I was in the pandemonium that was the first day of COVID-19 vaccinations at CPAC.
My appointment was 8:40, so I followed instructions and got there 15 minutes early.
Wow, I was 200th in line. Amazing that 200 people had appointments within the 8:00 to 8:40 time frame. OR, were they there for the 9, 10, 11, 12 o’clock appointments and reinforcing the Green Valley Early Bird syndrome. It took me two hours to get my shot at 10:40 instead of 8:40.
Shot #2 recipients, please stick to your appointment schedule, don’t jump the system. We’ll all get there.
Note to the CPAC operators of shot #2 scene, I hope you learned a lot about appointment/traffic control - of which there was none on day one.
Bruce Graves, Green Valley