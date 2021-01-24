In just two short days, Joe Biden has managed to eliminate a few thousand high-paying union jobs and alienate our closest neighbor (by stopping the Keystone XL pipeline); damage our new energy independence (stopping the Keystone XL pipeline, and the Executive Order on fracking); and proven himself a hypocrite, like his Democratic colleagues, by ignoring his mask mandate on federal property only hours after signing it.
Great start to a new administration, but don’t expect any criticism from the media, who were fawning all over him.
Ray Trombino, Sahuarita