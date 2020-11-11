I drove through our newest communities currently under construction in Sahuarita. I cannot believe these builders build the homes so close to the street that many vehicles do not fit in the driveway. Many residents have to park in the street (the garage is used as storage) because if they park in the driveway the vehicle is partway in the sidewalk. These vehicles parked in the street actually create a safety concern as it creates problems for emergency vehicles, especially when cars are parked on both sides of the street.
I believe the town should clamp down with building requirements making driveways a minimum length.
David Storrs, Green Valley