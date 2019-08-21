I thought I had read it all, but the letter about the “Trump effect” was over the top. Obviously, the letter writer is oblivious to the attacks on Trump supporters by the “tolerant left.”
Many Trump supporters are concerned about wearing their Trump 2020 gear in public for fear of their safety. A reporter was viciously attacked by a mob from the left because he supports the president. Likewise, putting a Trump 2020 sticker on your car is inviting someone with Trump Derangement Syndrome to key the car. I had thought that the “Snowflake Syndrome” was limited to millennials, but apparently any liberal can catch it. My advice to the writer – shop online and have your groceries delivered, because this is still a free country.
Ray Trombino, Sahuarita