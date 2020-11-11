I have recently seen photos, in the Green Valley News and elsewhere of people wearing plastic face shields alone (without masks) in public settings as protection against COVID-19 transmission. I am sorry to have to report that the Center for Disease Control recommends against this practice: “A face shield is primarily used for eye protection for the person wearing it. At this time, it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer. There is currently not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control. Therefore, CDC does not currently recommend use of face shields as a substitute for masks.”
In short, we all need to do the right thing and protect others by wearing face masks. Add a face shield if you like, but you shouldn’t wear one by itself.
Sharon O’Connor, Green Valley