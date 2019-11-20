Dan Shearer, your editorial in Sunday’s paper looked like a temper tantrum from a petulant child (“More garbage from Kirkpatrick,” Nov. 17).
So you received an email from a campaign consultant working on behalf of Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick full of exaggerations, misleading claims and urging you to watch MSNBC. You are especially enraged that this is the second such email you received from the Kirkpatrick consultant. You have now devoted two half-page editorials attacking the incumbent, Democrat Kirkpatrick.
Earth to Dan: You don’t have to read every email that you receive and certainly don’t have to read every word of every email. Trump’s campaign does the same thing, if not worse. McSally’s campaign did the same thing back in 2018. You just aren’t on their email lists. Trump has told well over 13,000 lies since taking office in 2017. Why don’t you complain about that? Is it because he is a Republican?
Your personal pet peeves have no place prioritizing your choices of editorial subjects in the Green Valley News. Furthermore, the Green Valley News should at least appear to be politically neutral at all times and especially before crucial elections.
Steve Gilbert, Green Valley