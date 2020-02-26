In December 2016, then-GVR President Joe Gunton signed an agreement that states that financial resources can be shared between GVR and the GVR Foundation.
This is the Resource Sharing Agreement (RSA). In effect it allows the GVR administration to move money from GVR to the Foundation, without the approval of the GVR Board of Directors. One instance of this movement of money is the proceeds from the Senior Games, in 2018 $35,000.
So why are Senior Games participants instructed to mail their application with payment directly to the GVR Foundation? It is because of this Resource Sharing Agreement that your money goes directly to the Foundation.
Another effect of this sharing is the possible disclosure and abuse of member confidential information such as email address, residence address and such other information as is held by GVR. I think it is high time that we keep GVR money in GVR. We should also not be sharing confidential member information with any other organization. If you want to help the Board of Directors vacate and abolish this terrible agreement, then vote for Mark Kelley, Lenore Bell, Kathi Bachelor and Dale Sprinkle.
Royce Fickling, Green Valley