And the verdict is... thank goodness impeachment conviction try number 2 is over. Hopefully, nobody is for another try although this might be wishful thinking.
The Democrats used an enemy to unite them and Trump served that purpose. Their perpetual outrage is and will be a cover-up for the inadequacy of President Biden and his agenda. Impeachment has been normalized as a political weapon and sadly if the Republicans gain the House and the Senate down the road, “old Joe” could be put through the same. I hope not!
Millions of dollars spent, many legislative hours consumed and invested in this political exercise robbing many who desperately need and depend on those elected fo focus on their needs and not their own. And, sadly, many of us in our warm homes with plenty of food, the landlord not knocking at our doors watched as this political exercise unfolded.
National Geographic reports that one in six Americans could go hungry in 2021 as the pandemic persists. The unemployment rate is vey high and millions report their households did not get enough to eat or are not caught up on their rent payments. Many are facing eviction.
The Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey has provided nearly real time data on how the unprecedented health and economic crisis is affecting the people of this country. The Department of Labor shows tens of millions of people out of work and struggling to afford adequate food and pay rent.
And while people are starving, people are losing their homes, suicides are increasing dramatically and alcoholism is on the rise, our elected officials are neglecting these people and spending their time and our money attempting to convict Donald Trump who is already out of office. And many in this country from their warm homes with plenty to each are watching it in glee. Shameful!
John Fanning, Green Valley