Shame, shame Oct 10, 2021 8 hrs ago

"The Rally for Women" was deplorable (Page A10, Oct. 3). Happy, stylish women with smiles on their faces who are willing to kill children. How can one be so smart to wave the flag?We don't need you people in Green Valley, with us who love children.G. RodgersGreen Valley