To Ms. Boyles: Hey, get therapy, please.
This was the most stupid, made up and embellished story I think I’ve read in the opinion section, and believe me I’ve read a few. I can’t believe you’d print such a phony story. All this does is to fire up the left and the right and keep the controversy alive. Shame on you Dan Shearer and your newspaper for printing such leftists garbage.
That man that was wearing the Trump was also probably a Second Amendment guy and NRA supporter, and maybe if someone walked into Trader Joe’s to do harm, he might just be the one stepping up to protect the sheep who were afraid of a t-shirt.
B. Williams, Green Valley