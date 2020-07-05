My husband and I just completed a call with his pulmonologist at Banner. I applaud all the health professionals risking their lives. His doctor is working on the team in the hospital ICU and cautioned my husband not to leave the house due to the seriousness of the COVID-19 cases in Arizona.
I am appalled at the hubris of the Town of Sahuarita to not support the Arizona Mask Up program. Residents in Green Valley have been suggesting that individuals boycott the businesses in the municipality. The medical community is unanimous in stating wearing masks is critical.
The air in Sahuarita is not confined to the town. Recently, the town published a newsletter with all the wonderful economic news for the community. Does the Town Council think this will continue if potential residents read of the policies in Sahuarita concerning COVID? The residents of Sahuarita should be in revolt and protest these unadvised policies.
The data shows that the current cases are spread among all age groups. How many children in Sahuarita will die before the council takes action? Shame on you all. You are not doing your part to be responsible citizens in this crisis.
Anne Waisman, Green Valley