“Now is the winter of our discontent” (Richard III)
“Three or four wenches…cried ‘Alas, good soul!’ And
forgave him with all their hearts…if Caesar had stabbed
their mothers, they would have done no less.” (Julius Caesar)
“Here was a Caesar! When comes such another?” (Julius Caesar)
“And tell sad stories of the death of kings—
How some have been deposed…” (Richard II)
“Out, out, brief candle!
Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage
And then is heard no more. It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing. (Macbeth)
Jack Mattox, Green Valley
(With an assist from Jame Shapiro’s “Shakespeare in a Divided Nation”)