I am not well-versed on the complex financial aspects of the eagerly anticipated pickleball courts coming soon. I would like to add my support to those who are seriously concerned about health and safety issues should a player suffer heat stroke due to the absence of shade.
We should not have to prove the necessity of shade as Canoa Ranch and East Center did when common sense tells you it is vitally important to plan to incorporate shade into the construction planning of the courts. A lawsuit following a potentially fatal health incident during the intense heat of summer would not be in anyone’s best interests.
Susan MacMillan, Green Valley