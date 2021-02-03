In reference to the letter to the editor on Jan. 27 titled “An opportunity,” in which the writer celebrates the election of a woman as vice president and in all positions in business and government.
Does she know that on day one of his presidency, president Joe Biden signed into executive order, one of 40 to date, an order allowing transgender males to compete in all girls and women’s sports. This is a hurtful blow and setback for any girl or woman playing sports.
Although a person born with male genitalia may have had surgery and hormone treatments to become a woman, he/she still has testosterone in their systems, along with a larger heart and lungs ensuring that in any competition, they will outplay and win over their biological female competitors.
Why did Biden prioritize this executive mandate? In order to ensure equity, not equality. Equity is the new buzz word that you will be hearing a lot of in the future in this administration.
Ms. L. Friedman, Green Valley