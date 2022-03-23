I’m counting on both of our U.S. senators to help keep our Arizona business community strong by opposing the push by their fellow Democrats in Congress to massively grow the power of unions and union bosses.
Last year, nearly all Senate Democrats—with the exception of Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema—tried to push through radical legislation that would have upturned decades of labor law and tilted the scales against local businesses to promote a pro-union agenda.
When that attempt failed, some lawmakers tried to sneak some of that legislation’s most damaging provisions into a budget bill they could pass without bipartisan support. Now, Democrats are back at it again—this time, bogging down what could be a good bill that helps American companies be more competitive globally (the America COMPETES Act) with a slew of pro-union, anti-business amendments.
This is not how we do business in Arizona, and Sens. Kelly and Sinema have never stood for this kind of backdoor legislating in the past. They should both take a stand for local businesses and oppose these efforts—or voters should make sure Democrats lose control of Congress so this endless cycle will finally stop.
