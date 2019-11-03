I would like to thank Randall Limbach for his timely letter about the checkout process we’re experiencing in some of the larger Green Valley/Sahuarita area stores (“Paid employee?” Oct. 30).
My biggest problem is that there’s so much noise around the checkout lines that I’m unable to hear what the automated equipment is telling me. The only time I’ll go through those lines is when a helpful clerk offers to run my order through the system. Thankfully, there are a few who are far more customer-oriented than are the stores who employ them.
Money talks; customers walk.
Terris Teale, Green Valley