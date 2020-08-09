Re: the Aug. 2 letter from Judy Allen, “The Rules on Inequality,” which was in response to an opinion piece by Bob Epstein from July 22. I appreciate Allen continuing this discussion. She questions what rules have been written by whites. She claims that it should not be a one-sided effort and that “all lives matter.” She does not think society needs to make amends to one side over the other. Allen also agrees that it was important the rules written to correct past wrongs were warranted and positive.
But Allen does not see how it might be painful to examine issues without judgment when having discussions with others who have had very different life experiences. Such discussions might include how the past wrongs were not changed easily. Perhaps this is what Epstein meant by pain.
Change is not easy and can be painful. Allen seems to think that crimes are involved and that the “wrongs” have been caused by criminals.
When a group in charge (in this case the police) inflicts harm without repercussions, this is painful for the group not in charge. Such pains have a very long history in our culture; and people become exhausted from the repetitive pains which may change slightly but continue generation after generation. The rules, as Allen calls them, are not always written down.
For example from our history, not allowing Blacks to vote or at least making it ridiculously difficult by requiring things not asked of whites such as naming the number of jelly beans in a jar. Also having the police enforce policies of “colored” and “white” water fountains, waiting rooms, lunch counters, seats on a bus, restrooms, lodgings and countless other cruelties and bullying behaviors exhibit inequities and are painful. And the use of fire hoses or dogs to enforce the bullying behaviors is excruciating to view in videos even 50 years later. The “stop and frisk” is a more recent example. Maybe these were not written rules, but they were enforced policies during different time periods.
Allen claiming there are no “rules” seems naïve about what Black people have experienced since the first one was kidnapped from Africa. For centuries our society has operated using rules and norms, written and unwritten whose time is up. It is past time for them to change and perhaps by having painful discussions we may make some progress toward equality.
Debra Mallory, Green Valley