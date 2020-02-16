At what was billed as a prayer breakfast Feb. 6, president of our country launched into a tirade lacking any cohesive thought process. It cast aspersions upon those involved in the impeachment process, among other fixations.
Customarily, presidents endeavor to bring the country together in spite of constituencies’ personal opinions and assessment regarding either policy or the country’s direction. But that definitely isn’t President Trump’s style. His rhetoric is filled with hate, name calling and the implied threat of either winding up on an enemies list or with one’s head on a pike.
What’s baffling is how 40-something percent of the country are unable, or unwilling, to recognize the peril in which this leader’s attitude and incoherent bombastic language places our country. They ignore the evidence that the United States has become, literally, a laughingstock and is now considered an untrustworthy ally.
I read with interest letter to the editor comments from supporters of President Trump, their catalog of all the amazing things he has accomplished the last three years. Yet, these comments quite often lack facts. It leaves me to worry about the dumbing down of America.
The president’s supporters ignore the fact that while he claims support for pre-existing conditions legislation, it is currently before the Supreme Court – at Trump’s pleasure – to desecrate, its very existence threatened by the president. Social Security and Medicare are also threatened.
•Mexico is not paying for the wall.
•Trade agreements are costing American consumers.
•Money spent on the border wall is being paid for on the backs of military families, where cuts have left housing unsuitable, schools lacking.
•Claims of lowering drug prices have yet to materialize.
•The tax overhaul assertions in reality benefit the nation’s wealthy more than lower to average income earners.
•Boasts about the economy are actually a coattail effect gifted from the previous administration’s economic efforts.
It is time for people on all sides of the various issues to fact check for themselves. Wake up America. Seek the truth. And please vote.
Bette Rose Immel, Sahuarita