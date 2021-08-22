If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Today while walking in a Green Valley Recreation pool, I was told by a man that masks do not protect from COVID-19.
I was dumbfounded! I asked what was his source for such an outrageous claim. He said, “I know someone that was vaccinated and always wore a mask that had died.”
People died before the pandemic. He didn’t tell me what he died from.
As a retired physician I felt the need to speak out about the ignorance regarding common sense public health. COVID-19 is most commonly spread person to person via respiratory droplets containing COVID-19 being spread by a disease-carrying infected individual. Simple masks block greater than 90% of respiratory droplets. KN95 mask,s when worn properly, block 99.99% of respiratory droplets.
That small gap less than 100% still advises social distancing along with a mask.
Vaccinations are the ticket to the end of the pandemic. I believe the current vaccines are a blessing, and an act of God to help us through this.
We have never had the development and safe rollout of a vaccine in the matter of months it took to develop these vaccines. The studies with the millions of doses given show incredible effectiveness and safety of these vaccines.
The vaccine hesitancy will prolong this pandemic and give the virus time to mutate to more virulent strains making the vaccines less effective. Currently, the spike in cases is not in vaccinated people. It is in unvaccinated people.
Please get vaccinated. Please wear masks indoors and socially distance.
Get educated from a source such as the Mayo Clinic, any reputable university or the Centers for Disease Control.
I have been told that the CDC isn’t trustworthy because the guidelines change. Science changes as the results of studies dictate.
In medical school one professor started each lecture, “This is the way we believe it to be today!” In other words, things change.