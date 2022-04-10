While our attention has been focused on The Invasion of The Ukraine by Russia — an equally important war is raging here in The United States.
Several national surveys show that roughly two-thirds of Republicans believe Joe Biden to be an Illegitimate President — not because of technical voting irregularities, e.g. voting machines, but because The Body Politic is in and of itself illegal.
At issue is not our Constitution per se, but rather our Bill of Rights, which affirms the unalienable rights of all of our citizens.
We are all aware of the arguments pro and con concerning The Right to Freedom of Speech and The Right to Bear Arms but are less aware of the battles raging as to whether Progressive Liberals — e.g., those championing LGBT and Racial and Religious Minority rights — are themselves “illegal” and therefore should be denied the right to vote.
Women fought a long and bitter battle to earn their unalienable right to vote — finally granted in 1919 as The 19th Amendment to The Constitution – but are still fighting their battle in the workplace.
It is long past time when we need to stop talking around the issue of “unalienable rights for all” and have an open and vigorous public discourse as to whether we all are truly blessed with these same “unalienable rights” or whether some of us are to be relegated to the status of Second Class Citizen.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone