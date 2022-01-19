If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Scouting has a lot to offer, especially Troop 365 in Sahuarita. Scouting is a whole lot of fun because we get to go camping in places you have never heard of and almost all the time we go hiking and you get to see all the scenery around you. We accept all ages from 10 to 17 years old. If you are younger than 10 years old, you can join Cub Scouts, which is like Boy Scouts just not as rugged. Cub Scouts allows anyone from kindergarten to 5th grade.
Once you are 18, you can be a scout master, or you can be someone who helps out with the troop, and you still get to do all the fun things as if you were still a scout.
If you join Scouts you get to earn a lot of merit badges like camping, hiking, game design, or you get to do horseback riding. You can earn up to 135 merit badges.
I hope this short summery helps you decide if you want to be in scouts. If you do want to be in scouts, we meet every week on a Monday at 7 p.m. at 71 E. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita, Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church.
