As the COVID-19 vaccine was being developed, tested and approved and distributed at “warp speed,” I thought those of us over 65 who comprise over 80 percent of the deaths from the virus would be near the front of the line to receive the vaccine. Obviously, our high-risk health workers would be first. I also counted on the many people who said publicly they wouldn’t take the vaccine because it was “Trump tainted,” thus moving me and my wife, who has two underlying health issues making her vulnerable, farther to the front.
Phase 1 of the CDC has moved those with several medical conditions and those in nursing homes closer to the top, however, as we have seen, members of Congress who are in their 30s, along with their families, have already received the vaccine. I understand some other so-called famous people have received it as well. Ignoring the science, it appears they have been deemed essential.
Was I wrong about the millions of us who are over 65? You bet I was! Even the CDC has dropped us to the bottom of Phase 2 behind many, including murderers and rapists in prison.
An ethics professor at the University of Pennsylvania says, and I am paraphrasing, white elderly should wait for the vaccine because workers are more likely to be minorities. He also says we, the elderly, have had our share of health benefits. Time for us to step aside so the playing field can be leveled.
It appears the science which provided guidelines for coping with the virus, ie, masks, social distancing, limited gatherings and travel, etc., has been replaced in some areas by those considered “essential” and those who are classified as minorities regardless of age or overall health. The definition of “essential” seems to have strayed far afield from the science.
I am encouraged when I read “Volunteers waiting in GV to help out” in the Green Valley News on Sunday. Thank you Lynne Severe and other members of the GV Nursing Group for calling out for a plan of action on how the vaccine will be distributed here in Green Valley. And thank you for the number here who are “eager to roll up their sleeves” and help out with the distribution.
Let’s hope our governor follows the lead of Texas and Florida who are applying science to its distribution.
John Fanning, Green Valley