Arizona public schools may be shutting down on April 1 (and that’s NOT an April Fool’s joke!). This potential crisis is due to a decades-old aggregate expenditure limit. In prior years, the state Legislature has voted, usually unanimously, to waive the limit, allowing the schools to spend the money that has already been allocated. However, this year the necessary bills have not yet been sent to committee.
Arizona schools stand to lose about $1.2 billion. Sahuarita Unified District may lose almost $6.5 million and the Continental District could be short about $1.1 million.
Such a loss of funds could force public schools to institute layoffs, make cuts in programs and even call an early end to the school year. Charter schools are not affected.
The waiver must be passed by March 1 to avoid the financial crisis.
The resolutions that need to be passed for waiver are HCR2012 and SCR1022. An additional bill, SCR1023, would repeal the limit.
Please contact the following legislators and ask them to advance these bills to avert a financial crisis and keep our schools open:
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone