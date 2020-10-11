Biographies and responses to questions of all five candidates for Continental Elementary School District governing board are clearly stated and very impressive (Oct. 7, Page A7).
I wish each candidate for this most important position would have stated the importance of instilling pride in the United States of America at every grade level. Our beautiful American flag should be on display in every classroom. Daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and factual presentation of our history, appropriate to grade level, should be included in the curriculum.
Cal Turner, Green Valley