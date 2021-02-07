In these challenging times, we are very fortunate to have volunteers who through it all are providing valuable services to our community. They are the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers. It represents the essence of community policing that significantly contributes to the virtually crime-free nature of Green Valley.
Services have been provided free of charge since 1982. No taxpayer funding
1. Tele-Care-daily phone calls in the morning to seniors living alone.
2. House security while you are away.
3. Scam Squad, educating our community.
4. Daily patrols in vehicles from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It is the time of year to say “thank you” to those who are providing these services by sending a generous donation to the: Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Green Valley, 601 N. La Canada, Green Valley AZ 85614.
Here’s an idea! If you received the “stimulus” and don’t need all of it, consider sending some the the S.A.V.
John Fanning, Green Valley