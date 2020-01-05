I read with considerable interest Mr. Don Severe’s litany of right-wing talking points and tactics in Wednesday’s paper (“Impeachment vote will have long-lasting damage,” Page A7).
He opens with one we’ve all heard before (actually, if you follow stuff like this, we’ve heard all of them). That at least some Democrats wouldn’t accept Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016. This vague statement may contain a shard of truth, provided that what he meant is that they didn’t like it. “Didn’t accept” is absurd by any other definition.
Next, he rails against public protest, which as you may recall was by and large in print and gave rise to the sarcastic sobriquet “Mainstream Media” or MSM, which serves well to delineate the vast difference between it and the nickname with which reality has branded its rival, the “Kool-Aid” media, which is apparently Mr. Severe’s main source.
This is demonstrated by his conclusion that there are no grounds for impeachment, echoing the right-wing tactic of defending the president while doing its utmost to cover up evidence that might well prove otherwise.
Mr. Severe calls that protest “dangerous.” Other world leaders, i.e. Ms. Lam in Hong Kong, and Mr. Macron in France, are having the same problem. It’s like calling Green Valley residents “old.” There’s a lot of that going around.
Next, he postulates his “perfect storm” (conspiracy) theory, that the protesters want to destroy America, a program that’s already in progress, orchestrated by the present administration.
Then, as if to rile up the lynch mob with a tactic taken directly from the right-wing playbook, he implies it’s the Democrats who have lost respect for the rule of law, blaming the opposition for what the accusers are doing — yet another example of the above mentioned plagiarism.
As we’ve seen for the past three years, this “stump speech” continues to resonate throughout America. It’s similar to calling climate change a hoax: Fiddling while Rome burns.
Robert Epstein, Green Valley