Does anyone remember Iraqis dipping their fingers in purple ink to evidence their voting in their newly American installed “democracy”? Iraq had been led by dictator Saddam Hussein with his Sunni-based government that actually fought a war with Shiite Iran.
Iraq is now governed by leaders under the influence of that Iran. So not only was ISIS born of our war in Iraq, but Iraq’s change to alignment with Iran followed. George W. Bush assured his re-election by starting the war in Iraq, and now it seems President Trump has noted that our country does not change presidents during times of war.
I am reminded of the words of the old Peter, Paul and Mary song that asked us, “When will they ever learn?”
Jim Waldo, Green Valley