As a retired doctor living in Green Valley who supports businesses in Sahuarita, I am writing in protest of Sahuarita’s decision to not enforce the wearing of masks during a pandemic.
I could not be more dumbfounded by the jaded short-sightedness of this decision. Arizona is witnessing the explosion of COVID-19 within our state based upon the incompetent decisions made by state and local governing bodies. We must take action to control the explosive infection and hospitalization rate that puts us all at risk. Without steps to mitigate the spread, countless thousands more will die.
This is NOT a political issue. It’s is a public health and safety issue. Sahuarita’s decision to NOT enforce the wearing of masks is nothing less than reckless endangerment of the population. Masks have been proven to be a significant tool in our fight to contain the virus and save lives. It’s a minor inconvenience and discomfort. The wearing of masks should not be viewed as any different than the plethora of regulations imposed by the health department to protect the well-being of our community.
The decision to not enforce the wearing of masks will threaten not only the lives of local residents, it will over come hospitals and needlessly cost the lives of healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line to protect and help our community.
I cannot stress that we must come together to defeat the spread, contain it, save lives and shorten this nightmare scenario.
With hope that common sense and decency will prevail,
Dr. John Carney, Green Valley