I am beginning a movement to change the traffic pattern at our Sahuarita Post Office. I made many trips to the post office in December and going in and coming out of the parking lot was most difficult. The pathway is really not made for a two-car clearance and is most narrow when exiting from the north exit.
There is a simple solution: make the southern entrance one way in. This is the entrance closest to the library. Circle around, and make the northern exit closest to Sahuarita Road out only. The cost is minimal with just sign changes required, the congestions will be eased and there width of the pathway is sufficient for one car passing through.
This solution also makes sense for those drivers entering on the southern entrance to drop off mail in the outside mailboxes. Let’s implement this simple solution.
Cheryl A. Gifford, Sahuarita