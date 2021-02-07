On the morning of Jan 26, I was in my home office and noticed a Sahuarita police car driving slowly on my street in Madera Highlands.
I had my front door open with a screen to let in the warm air. The policewoman stopped her car and approached my entry. I greeted her before she rang the doorbell. She said she saw an open door and just wanted to check to be sure all was well.
I was very impressed with her actions because living here is like having private security. Bravo to our police department. Please keep up the good work!!
Bob Barry, Sahuarita