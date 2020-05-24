Arizonans must have the opportunity to vote without fear of getting sick or endangering the health of others. All vote-by-mail elections are the answer. The majority in the Arizona Legislature refuses to allow counties the option.
If the Legislature won’t, Gov. Ducey must, by Executive Order, allow counties the authority to conduct elections in a manner that best represents their voter base.
County Recorders across Arizona, both Republicans and Democrats, agree and have requested the Legislature to give counties the authority to select the all vote-by-mail option.
Voters in Pima County are fortunate to have the opportunity to safely and securely to vote by mail. Eighty percent of our voters, regardless of their party affiliation, choose mail-in ballots.
Gov. Ducey must stop playing partisan politics and act now. No one can predict the status of the Covid-19 virus in November, but ballots go out for primary elections in just eight weeks. We need action!
Kim Challender, Tucson