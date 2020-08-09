I would like to share some feedback from the primary on Tuesday. It is my intention to make you feel more comfortable about the upcoming November election.
The poll workers were protected with PPE (face masks, shields, gloves, sanitizers and disinfectants). The voting booths and pens were disinfected after each voter. Face masks were required to enter the polling area. No one entered without a mask and there were no confrontations.
So if you choose to vote in person, it seems safe. Should you decide to vote by mail my suggestion would be not to send your ballot via the postal service but to bring your completed early ballot to the polling area and deposit it into the blue box.
Myrna Feldman, Sahuarita