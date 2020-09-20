With all of the chaos, rioting, stealing and destruction going on in our cities, I suspect that many of the “demonstrators” have sincere intentions — misguided though they may be. I know it’s not popular to consider the lives and personalities of our law enforcement men and women, but, surprisingly, many kiss their spouses and kids goodbye, leave for their shifts, with all hoping he or she comes home that night. Common sense should tell those who have encounters with these officers:
1. Cooperate with the officer; answer his/her questions with no belligerence.
2. Do not argue or intimidate the officer, making him/her defensive.
3. Obey the officer’s lawful commands (if you have a beef, you have ways to address them with his/her superiors).
4. Do not resist arrest, refuse orders, do not attack the officer, and do not try to wrest the officer’s gun from him (Ferguson, Mo.), and attack the officer physically (even though you’ve just robbed a store, and cannot afford to be apprehended).
5. Do not run from the officer.
Those of you who want a society with no police (because everyone just wants to love), no laws, no societal norms, rules of behavior... you’ve been smoking too much of the good stuff.
Scott Anderson, Green Valley