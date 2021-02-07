I know there is a lot of information and more than a little anxiety regarding COVID-19 vaccination shots, especially for those of us in the upper age group. My wife and I are in that category and I tried to be vigilant and follow through with registration. My attempts with Banner and TMC didn’t get results, at least not with timely responses.
Arizona Department of Health Services – azdhs.gov — has a very workable website and registration. There was immediate response and follow-up to registration with quick appointments. For some reason I scheduled myself for the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital and my wife at the Community Performance and Art Center.
Both sites were extremely well organized and efficient. There were sufficient personnel from nurses, police, fire department and other volunteers. They were all friendly and professional.
Believe it or not, it was a rather pleasant experience, especially knowing the first shot is taken care of.
Ray Soper, Green Valley