Who is a hero? The person who jumps in the river to save a drowning child? Of course. What of the person who stands before his peers with eloquence in his voice and anguish on his face, putting country before party, to state his reasons for voting to find the president of the United States guilty as charged? I have always believed you to be an honorable man, Sen. Romney, but now you are a hero, my hero.
You are being called a traitor and a coward. Don’t you believe it. You will be remembered for your bravery long after the lights go out on this administration.
Nancy Allen, Green Valley