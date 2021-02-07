If schools are back open in September, the best solution would be to restart and roll back (repeat) one grade.
You can’t expect to jump into the next higher grade ill-prepared. If you are ill-prepared you can’t expect to pass the next year! You will only go down hill from that point.
Roll back the school starting age one year. Students should be allowed to “test” into the next grade.
Several years from now grades will be improving and the freshman college student(s) will be stars.
Fred Pelton, Green Valley