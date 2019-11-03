My background includes several appointments to a Washington state county transportation advisory committee. It was accountable to the Transportation Department and one of the county commissioners on a rotation basis. So, there was accountability to the very top level of the county through one individual. This isn’t the case in Pima county.
However, in Pima County, the idea of a PTAC subcommittee in a regional setting was a creative idea. Thus, the Green Valley Transportation Prioritization Committee was established. I sit on this committee. It is accountable to the PTAC. A wonderful idea/bad application with no leverage.
Local roads are extremely important to our total transportation equation. You may use arterials or collector roads a couple times a day but you are going to use your local roads five or six times a day. You have to use it to get where you are going.
You are constantly reminded of their condition as the your teeth rattle around in your head, your car shakes about you and your real estate agent advises that you have to reduce the price of the listing on your house
I have seen my community roads appear on the top of the PTAC Roadway Prioritization road repair list for years only to fall off due to funding, new measurement methods or fixing worst roads last.
We have to move local roads up the food chain, and while expensive vehicles loaded with software are nice additions, we don’t need them to tell us when a local road needs repair. We already have the skillset in place in Green Valley with your Prioritization Committee. Please use it or please disband it.
Ken Wilson, Green Valley