My husband and I were driving down La Canada when we heard a loud bang. We pulled over and got out of our van and the tire was flat.
We called our insurance tow truck company and they said it would be two hours before they could fix the flat. The temperature was 104 degrees. We were standing on the sidewalk when a couple stopped and said they could fix the flat.
Also, a man and his son stopped and said they could help. They fixed the flat and I offered them money but they would not take any. We want to thank them. They were angels.
Paul and Diane Brown, Green Valley