When I hear or see someone talk about socialism or constitutional rights and freedoms, I know I’m in the presence of someone who doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
Socialism… you want to be like Venezuela? No, but I wouldn’t might being like Sweden or Germany or Taiwan. Freedom, constitutional rights… those range from two-way to community-wide streets. Your freedoms end where mine begin, as mine end where yours begin. Or where they butt against community rights. No single “freedom” is greater than another single “freedom.”
What’s the difference between mandated face masks and mandated smallpox or polio vaccinations?
Charles Larson, Green Valley