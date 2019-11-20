I would like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere apologies to GVR CEO Kent Blumenthal and his staff for some of the false accusations and disparagement they have had to endure from some of the members of GVR.
Understand, of course, that I speak as an individual GVR member and not on behalf of the board of directors. I am only one of 12 GVR directors but it is my wish to offer something that offsets the maligning that some have voiced in local media, through social media and through other written correspondence.
I can’t explain how we arrived at this point considering the improvements and stability the CEO’s tenure has brought to GVR. I can only surmise through what I have read and heard in various meetings that many have bought into a gross misrepresentation of what his duties require for day-to-day operation of this presently successful corporation. It also seems there is a grave misunderstanding of the purpose of the Board of Directors, perhaps even by sitting directors.
To this point, I have found no significant errors or infractions by him or his staff that warrant the false statements, innuendo, and insinuations that he has been forced to endure. And while perfection is reserved for only the Divine, I find Blumenthal only guilty of hard work and application of innovative ideas to make GVR financially strong, stable, and ready to move into the future.
I hope that we can endure this storm and will come out better for it. In fact, I know we will. Reasonable and honest members of GVR will not allow the good and honest work that Blumenthal and staff provide on their behalf to be diverted from the goal of maintaining and improving all that we value in our community.
Together we will help GVR move with confidence into the future.
Mike Zelenak, Green Valley