If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I find the hypocrisy of the “Friends of GVR” faction of the board in the past few weeks to be wonderfully illuminating.
These phonies punished Carol Crothers for being “disrespectful” to GVR’s lawyer, Wendy Ehrlich. This “disrespect” was in response to Ehrlich’s advice to CEO Scott Somers to discontinue individual meetings with GVR board members—something no other CEO in America is prevented from doing. Carol thought, rightly, that this advice should have been rejected.
Well, guess what? After consulting a more conscientious lawyer, Scott agreed with Carol and has now resumed one-on-one meetings with board members.
So, Carol got slapped for correctly expressing deep doubt as to some advice that Ehrlich provided.
Now, what has the Friends of GVR-controlled board done in response to President Mike Zelenak’s presumptuous and self-serving e-mail to attorney Justin Pierce? Pierce, you remember, is the attorney retained by Mr. Somers to investigate allegations of Code of Conduct violations by board member Nina Campfield and—yes, you guessed it—Mike Zelenak. Zelenak’s e-mail was a bumbling attempt to short-circuit the investigation.
Unsurprisingly, this majority faction has chosen to do nothing—nothing—in response to this Nixonian bit of meddling. I can only imagine what would have happened if a minority member had stuck his or her nose into a similar investigation of their own conduct.
What will Zelenak’s hypocrisy get him in his bid for another term on the GVR board? I hope it gets him what he deserves.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone