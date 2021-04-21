Those of you who voted for Biden-Harris must be pleased and proud. Just think, in three short months they have been able to put into motion many of the changes/additions you dreamed of as you cast your ballot. I must say, however, I am not receiving the e-mails from those who voted for them like I did before urging me to get on board, and I might be wrong, but there are fewer “congrats” letters in the Green Valley News.
We are now oil dependent. At the pump more than a dollar increase per gallon. What timing! After all, we are helping the struggling “oil rich” nations continue to be “oil rich.”
A panel is being considered to charge people part of their assets to pay reparations to people who have never been slaves. And get this, people who never went to college have the opportunity to pay off part or all the debt of those who did.
To see many entering our country illegally with fresh, starched Biden t-shirts is a stroke of genius on the part of Biden-Harris. Future voters advertising for the “team.” The real stroke of genius was stopping construction on the “wall,” which protects we the citizens while spending millions to build a wall in Washington to protect our esteemed lawmakers. Remember the cry, “Walls don’t work!”
Finally, packing the Supreme Court! What a great idea! Pack it until they vote your way. What a novel concept! Why didn’t I think of that?
And all the good things continue! Proud days for America! At least we got rid of Trump!
John Fanning
Green Valley