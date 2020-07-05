In the novel “1984” by George Orwell, lead character Winston Smith is tasked with rewriting history. Persons not in favor with the “police state” in power were eliminated from public records, publications and news articles. And now we come to 2020 in the United States.
National and world history may not have been kind to various racial and ethnic groups, but removing statues, flags and other emblems, burning buildings and destroying property does nothing to solve the problem or help the current generation learn from past mistakes. In fact, it may open the activity of groups such as the Arian Nation and KKK to step up their efforts against minorities.
Leadership at all levels should be taking an active roll in creating a reasoned response and direction, but alas, I doubt that this will happen. And so police are being stripped of their abilities to protect and the general populace will face the results. In the meantime, anarchy is rewriting our lives for us.
Michael Spanopoulos, Green Valley